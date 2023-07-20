LAKE COMO — The mayor and council adopted two ordinances to amend current parking fees as well as the construction fee schedule at last week’s council meeting on Tuesday, July 11.

The ordinance for the construction fee schedule was added to the agenda after being discussed at the start of the meeting, with the parking fee ordinance already being included under new business.

The parking ordinance was passed by a unanimous vote, while the construction fee amendment was passed in a vote of four to one with Councilman Nick DeMauro voting against it.

Mayor Kevin Higgins noted the new ordinance for construction fees raised a majority of the current fees from as little as 20 cents to as much as $50 for required permits. This change would put Lake Como in line with the state and surrounding municipalities, which came as a recommendation from the borough’s zoning official.

“We’ve gotten [complaints] that we are undercharging as compared to what the state recommends and what surrounding municipalities charge,” Mayor Higgins said. “Some of these fees have been in place since 1983.”

