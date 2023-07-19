LAVALLETTE — Phil Battista, owner of Pop’s Coffee Shop, presented Make-A-Wish New Jersey with a second consecutive contribution of $50,0000 during the Make-A-Wish New Jersey Summer Splash event held on Saturday, June 25.

Locals from various shore towns were present at the beloved Ortley Beach coffee shop, according to Michael P. Dominick, assistant vice president of marketing and communications of Make-A-Wish New Jersey.

“People go there for a great cup of coffee, but a lot of his loyalty comes from his impact on the community,” said Mr. Dominick.

The cafe was established in 2020 to honor the memory of Mr. Battista’s mother, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2019. Fifty percent of all purchases go toward the Pancreatic Cancer Foundation and Make-A-Wish New Jersey.

“I picked Ortley Beach because people of the community were hit hard by Hurricane Sandy and today are still fighting to get back to normal,” said Mr. Battista in his mission statement.

Additionally, the creation of the coffee shop gave Mr. Battista’s family a place to build new relationships and make new memories – all while turning over a significant amount of profits to charity, according to Pop’s webpage. Now, after three years, Mr. Battista and his team of baristas have donated over $300,000 to the foundation.

“The special thing about Saturday was that Phil wanted to recognize his team with his community. It was his choice to involve his team and his community, which speaks highly about who he is,” said Mr. Dominick.

