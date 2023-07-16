MANASQUAN — The 24th annual Ocean Mile Swim in Manasquan has been canceled due to heavy weather in the area.

“The event is cancelled,” the beach patrol announced on the race’s page on raceforum.com. “We will still be set-up at Seawatch Beach to give out t-shirts from 8 to 10 a.m.”

“All participants who registered before July 10 will be guaranteed a t-shirt, all others will be offered a t-shirt on a first-come first-serve basis,” the announcement said. “At or before 10 a.m. we will be selling available t-shirts for $15, cash only and exact change if possible.”

The race will not be rescheduled, according to the raceforum.com post. There are no refunds, as per the event’s waiver information.

