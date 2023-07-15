SEA GIRT — Two Sea Girt police officers were sworn in by Mayor Donald Fetzer at the start of Wednesday night’s council meeting. David Galarza has been hired as a probationary patrolman and Jacob Glantzman has been appointed to the position of full-time class II officer.

“I couldn’t be happier with the two selections of officers moving into full-time ranks,” said Chief of Police Justin Macko.

He told the council that Officer Galarza, a lifelong resident of Howell Township, graduated from Rider University in 2020 and worked in the Point Pleasant Beach Police Department for two years before joining Sea Girt in 2022.

Officer Glantzman, from Wall Township, attended the United States Merchant Marine Academy and currently attends Brookdale Community College, Chief Macko said. He has been with the Sea Girt Police Department since last year and graduated from the police academy in May.

“I can’t thank the mayor and council enough, over my two and a half years this is my fourth and fifth [officer] that I’ve had the pleasure of hiring under my command and I appreciate your continued support,” said Chief Macko.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

[more_sg]

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.