BAY HEAD — The Bay Head Board of Education [BOE] unanimously voted to approve a shared service agreement for the superintendent’s position with Point Pleasant Borough schools, at the meeting on Tuesday.

The position, to be held by current Point Pleasant District Superintendent Adam Angelozzi, was approved to become a shared service between the two school districts.

It comes via a recommendation from Bay Head Superintendent Steve Corso, who is set to retire at the end of the month. Superintendent Corso explained that in preparation for his retirement, the BOE interviewed many candidates, but decided to continue a relationship between the Point Pleasant and Bay Head school districts. \

Superintendent Corso is also the Point Pleasant school district business administrator, hence the previous relationship.

“Adam is basically just going to take on the responsibilities that I had. Now he has to go through a process in Point Pleasant; his contract needs to be changed and so on and so forth. There are a number of steps they need to take in Point Pleasant to make it happen officially,” said Superintendent Corso.

