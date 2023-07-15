BRIELLE — The Brielle Elementary School is welcoming Stacie Poelstra as its new superintendent and principal.

Ms. Poelstra has been working in education for decades, and has previously served in administrative positions in North Jersey.

Her career began as a middle school and high school social studies teacher in Ramsey School District, and eventually went on to become the social studies supervisor at the K-12 level. From there, she went on to become principal at Eric S. Smith Middle School in Ramsey for four years, and most recently served as assistant superintendent for curriculum instruction and assessment in Ridgewood.

“I loved working in education all of these years, and this opportunity for me was really exciting because one thing about being in a district the size of Ridgewood… I was in a central office and was not in a school any longer,” said Ms. Poelstra.

“I really missed the day-to-day positive atmosphere of being in a school with children. So when this opportunity became available, I was very interested in it,” she said.

