BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Township Municipal Utilities Authority [MUA] has announced a free workshop about recycling and composting on Aug. 5 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Brick Reservoir on Herbertsville Road.

The workshop is being offered as a part of the MUA’s Weekend at the Reservoir program.

Executive Director Chris A. Theodos said in a press release, “Join the staff from the Ocean County Department of Solid Waste Management and Shari Kondrup from Brick Utilities to explore how recycling and composting create a greener home while reducing pollution in our waterways and the Barnegat Bay.”

The workshop invites participants to discover the origins of marine debris and how it migrates to the ocean, affecting local communities and watersheds along its journey.

During the workshop, participants will learn what to recycle in Ocean County and how to make “brown gold” for their gardens by composting the right materials to create a natural soil amendment.

The program is open to 25 participants. The MUA asks that interested participants register early.

Participants are asked to contact Shari Kondrup via email at skondrup@brickmua.com or telephone at 732-701-4282 to register or obtain more information.

