LAKE COMO — Consulting engineers from Leon S. Avakian Inc. presented a proposed application for improvements to Behrman Park under the Monmouth County Municipal Open Space grant program at the Tuesday, July 11 meeting of the mayor and borough council.

Behrman Park, which occupies 4.81 acres on block 36, Lots 28 and 29, is anticipating improvements on the baseball, soccer fields and pickleball courts, as well as, the addition of a new dog park and playground.

The Open Space grant is a Monmouth County grant which matches park improvement projects dollar-for-dollar, and according to engineer Michael Shafai, the maximum grant request for Behrman totals $200,000. The total cost of improvements is projected to be $500,000.

The project would consist of three phases, with the first phase providing baseball field improvements such as the grading of fields, fencing, irrigation and installing a clay infield.

Pickleball court improvements would include resurfacing the court and fencing installation. There will also be an addition of a new dog park which will consist of an all dog area, small dog area and even dog training courses, according to Mr. Shafai.

The project’s second phase will focus on soccer field improvements, upgrades to a nearby snack shack and a new storage shed. The final phase will focus on perimeter fencing of the entire park and the surrounding landscape.

A conceptual plan of the project, outlining the area of improvement and recreational additions, was also provided to all in attendance. The project timeline aims to receive a notice of receipt of funding by February 2024 and has a projected completion date of August 2024.

