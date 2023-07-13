LAVALLETTE — John Fata, 18, hosted Lavallette’s first annual skimboard competition on Brown Avenue on Friday, July 7.

The event allowed local children and teens to showcase their skimboard skills and raised $1,300 for Waves of Impact, an organization dedicated to providing individuals with exceptional challenges access to the “healing and therapeutic powers of the ocean,” according to the Waves of Impact webpage. Many of their programs include free surf classes with all equipment included.

The idea of holding a skimboard competition arose a few summers ago, according to Mr. Fata. “I’ve been skimboarding since I was four years old and I love it. I told myself I wanted to do something with it,” said Mr. Fata.

When Mr. Fata found out about Waves of Impact through a friend, he immediately knew he wanted to volunteer. “I figured holding a competition for Waves of Impact would be even better,” said Mr. Fata.

About 30 children participated in the competition, organized by age group. The quality of a participant’s performance was rated on a scale of one to 10 by a panel of judges, according to Mr. Fata.

First-place winners received a boogie board, while second and third-place winners received towels, t-shirts and gift cards. “No matter where they ranked in the competition, every kid has a smile on their face,” said Mr. Fata.

