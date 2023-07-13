AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The Avon Historical Society has recently lined the boardwalk with historical photos that show residents and visitors what the area looked like a century ago or more. While the photos were dedicated to the borough last month, they will stay on the boardwalk until Labor Day.

“The photos do have a purpose,” said Norah Magrini, president of the Historical Society. “We looked at the picture and picked what used to be at that spot, we also tried to pick ones labeled with the place and then the year, most of them circa 1900… we have gotten a lot of positive feedback from people wanting more photos.”

The Avon boardwalk has welcomed eight metal signs with reproductions of old postcards from the 1900s that show significant landmarks and landscapes throughout the borough. Some of these photos include one on Norwood Ave. that shows the old Avon pool, arguably Ms. Magrini’s favorite, and one on Woodland Ave. that shows the first pavilion from 1905.

“The photo is the front of the pool and a car, which belonged to the first person in the borough to buy a car, R.C. Love,” said Ms. Magrini. “The car looks like it should be a horse and buggy, but it is motorized. R.C. Love was actually the engineer who laid out the entire town.”

The historical society dedicated the artwork to the borough at an event last month and all of the postcard photos were from historical society members’ private collections. According to Ms. Magrini, the group tried to pick photos with some type of timestamp to let passersby know what era they are from.





