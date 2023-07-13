BAY HEAD — Daniel Daber, of Point Pleasant Borough, was sworn in as a full-time police officer for Bay Head at the most recent council meeting on July 10.

Bay Head Police Chief William A. Hoffman gave a brief history of Mr. Daber’s involvement with law enforcement, and said “As a department, we all agree that we have had and are getting not only a great officer, but a great person.”

Mr. Daber was approved to join the Bay Head ranks two months ago, yet only now was able to be sworn in, according to Mayor William Curtis. The mayor jokingly said, “ He can’t get paid until he is sworn in,” which was met with laughter from all those in the audience.

Most of Bay Head’s officers, Mr. Daber’s family and many members of the public attended the meeting to see Mr. Daber being sworn into the police force. He swore over his family’s bible which was provided by Mr. Daber’s mother.

Mr. Daber said to The Ocean Star, “I am just excited to get started. It has been a long time coming. I have been working here for four years now and I am just glad to finally join the family here and be able to work with the community here.”

