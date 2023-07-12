MANASQUAN — The Manasquan planning board officially confirmed the board’s previous approval of the three-lot subdivision with two variances for 66 North Potter Ave., at its meeting on Tuesday.

The subdivision plan had been approved in a 4-2 vote at a hearing on May 16, but the official resolution was confirmed in a 3-0 vote on Tuesday evening. Three out of six members of the board who voted at the May 16 hearing were not present, so a majority of only the three present and eligible members of the board was needed for the resolution to pass.

“The statute doesn’t require a majority of the six members who voted ‘yes’ to approve the resolution…So it’s not a majority of the six who voted yes at the hearing; it’s a majority of the members present at the time of the vote,” said Attorney Jeffrey Beekman, who represented North Potter Partners but was present at Tuesday’s meeting for a separate application.

