SPRING LAKE — The Spring Lake mayor and council heard and approved an Open Space grant application for updates to Marucci Park, including a new playground, reclaiming seven acres of deforested land west of the park and the addition of new walking paths.

The presentation was given by Matt Mariano, an engineer with Borough Engineer Peter Avakian’s office. Mr. Mariano said the project will be divided into two phases. The playground replacement and renovation is the first phase. The second phase is the leveling and regrading of the seven acres of land currently being used by the Department of Public Works on the north side of the park.

Also shown in the presentation was a breakdown of the cost. The total project is projected at around $425,000 to be paid for by a possible $500,000 state Open Space Grant.

“We took a look at the playground area and it is older and in need of some care, so we will look at that this year,” said Mr. Mariano. “We also took a look at the seven acres the DPW utilizes and we want to regrade that and look at invasive species. We also want to create walking and recreation paths and get the area more level.”

Mr. Mariano explained that part of the application will completely replace the current existing playground in the park, along with replacing the play-friendly mulch, which has to be replaced frequently, with a solid, rubber-type playground surface, according to Councilman Brendan Judge.

While the playground equipment will be fully replaced, Mr. Mariano explained that the swing set will be renovated and some parts will be reused.





For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

