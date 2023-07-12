AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The Avon Library construction work could finally be coming to an end this month after the project to put in a new Americans-with-Disabilities Act-compliant elevator started in September of last year.

“We are looking at the elevator being operational by mid-July,” said Library Director Sheila Watson. “We still need the electrical work and finish work and a deep cleaning to be done before we have a party.”

According to Ms. Watson, the library has been open intermittently since the construction began in the fall of last year. The library remained closed during the breakthrough of the wall and the elevator installation, but as of June 26 the library has opened back to their regular hours.

“We hope to keep it that way,” said Ms. Watson.

The library will now be open Monday and Wednesday from noon to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Along with the regular hours, the library will also bring back some of their summer events.





