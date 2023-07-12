BRADLEY BEACH — Judge Richard W. English ruled Tuesday that more information is needed in Mayor Larry Fox’s lawsuit against the Bradley Beach borough council and set a July 28 hearing for it to be presented.

The hearing comes as a result of a dispute between Mayor Fox and council members which came to a head May 24, when the council agenda included the introduction of proposed appointments of three professionals which, according to the suit, the mayor “did not authorize or recommend.”

The hearing was held at the Monmouth County Courthouse in Freehold at 10 a.m. where Judge English announced that a ruling could be made as early as the first week of August if more information is provided by the deadline of July 28.

“It is an unfortunate situation,” said Mayor Fox. “I am looking forward to this being resolved. I think the judge will make a conscientious and judicious decision.”

According to the suit, Bradley Beach voters in a 1992 referendum under New Jersey’s Faulkner Act chose a “strong-mayor” model of municipal governance, “designed for a mayor to be independent of council, in charge of the administration of the municipality.”





For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

Check out our other Bradley Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.