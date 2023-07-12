BRADLEY BEACH — The Bradley Beach First Aid Squad held Fourth of July Sub Sale to help pay off a mortgage the organization took out on its building more than eight years ago. According to the First Aid Squad Captain Joseph Walsh, this sale might be the first of many.

“We got a lot of people out for this one,” said Mr. Walsh. “We tried an experiment to see if we could fundraise. We haven’t done it before but within a half hour they were all sold out.”

According to Mr. Walsh, eight years ago the squad received an ambulance from the borough which led the squad to need additional space to store the new vehicle. The squad then took out a new mortgage on the building, of which there is still $160K left to pay.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is a blue mortgage and it is coming due,” said Mr. Walsh. “We’re stuck and we have to do something to get more funds.”

To help raise the money, the squad received a donation from Jersey Mike’s Subs and took them to the boardwalk gazebo to sell. The squad also included water and chips with the sub for $10. After the subs sold out in the first 30 minutes, Mr. Walsh went to get three more boxes, which then sold out in 20 minutes.







For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

Check out our other Bradley Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.