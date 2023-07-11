BRICK TOWNSHIP — A vehicle crashed into a 7-11 store located at 1151 Burnt Tavern Road on Monday, July 10.

At 10:24 a.m. on Monday, police received a call that a vehicle had crashed into the 7-11 on Burnt Tavern Road.

According to the Brick Township Police Department, the driver, 58-year old Mary O’Brien from Howell, accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake as she was pulling into a parking space in front of the store.

There were no injuries sustained in the one-car accident, according to Brick Township Police Department.

