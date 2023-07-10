SPRING LAKE — Almost 200 ocean-loving swimmers gathered on Spring Lake shores Saturday morning to participate in the 2023 Spring Lake Ocean Mile Swim competition as part of the largest crowd of competitors that organizers say they’ve seen in over two decades.

“This is the largest run we’ve ever had,” said Cliff Clark, 70, who was one of the original creators of the race when he was a lifeguard for the borough 35 years ago before his retirement. “That’s huge. Usually they do 90, 80 [participants], so this is really popular.”

The group of 185 eager competitors gathered early Saturday morning to register and receive their ankle trackers from Split Second Racing, which monitor each racer’s time and pace for live results, to prepare for the oceanic race before heading to the starting location just ahead of the South End Pavilion.

At 8 a.m., Chief Lifeguard Tony Hipsley welcomed the racers to the event before the starting bullhorn was sounded, sending the large group sprinting into the cool 73 degree water to begin their mile-long swim north along the flagged ocean route, around the jetties and towards the finish line set up behind the North End Pavilion.

“You have a mix, you have ocean swimmers, you have high school swimmers, college swimmers [and] triathletes do this,” Mr. Clark said. “It’s become very, very popular.”

According to Mr. Hipsley, this year’s race saw a wide age range of registered competitors from as young as nine to those reaching their late 70s for the lifeguards to watch and keep safe in the water.

“It’s definitely a challenge for the lifeguards,” he said. “We have 20 or so lifeguards in the water on equipment, on rescue torps, and our PWC [personal watercraft] is deployed with a rescue swimmer and an operator.”

