MANASQUAN — The Manasquan borough council has rescheduled a public hearing on a $660,500 bond ordinance to acquire the Sullivan’s Auto Services Center property at 86 Main Street to Monday, July 24.

The hearing had originally been scheduled for Monday, July 10.

The property sits at what Mayor Edward Donovan referred to as the “problematic” intersection of Main, Broad and South streets in Manasquan, where at least one fatal accident has occurred in recent years.

“That intersection has always been problematic,” the mayor told The Coast Star. “So with the purchase of Sullivan’s there may be a way to engineer a safer intersection there, and that’s what we’re looking at doing right now.”

The proposed Ordinance #2405-23, introduced during the June 26 meeting, states that the total appropriation for the proposed acquisition would be $700,000. It identifies the corner property as Block 35, Lot 14, which is currently the location of Sullivan’s, an automotive repair and U-Haul rental business.

The borough will still need to obtain a property assessor to see what the property is worth before the town can make an offer and buy it, Mayor Donovan said.

“Ultimate goal would be to buy that, and use that property to kind of straighten out that intersection a little bit,” the mayor said. “Make it a little safer for both pedestrians and motorists.”

However, if the Monmouth County Engineering Department cannot come up with a plan, the borough will probably turn it into a park, Mayor Donovan added.

The public hearing will be held at 5 p.m. Monday evening, July 24 at Borough Hall. Copies of the full bond ordinance are available for public review during regular business hours at the Borough Clerk’s office at 201 East Main Street.

