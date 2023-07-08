BRICK TOWNSHIP — Helecia Morris, 41, of Brick Township, has been sentenced to eight years in New Jersey State Prison and Donna Jung, 57, of Lehigh Acres, Florida, has been sentenced to seven years after both were found guilty of endangering the welfare of a child in connection with incidents that occurred between April 1, 2015 and Jan. 9, 2016 in Brick.

The sentencing was by Judge Lisa A. Puglisi. Ms. Morris was also sentenced for an unrelated charge of theft for four years and sentenced for 18 months for shoplifting in New Jersey State Prison.

Ms. Morris’ sentences will run concurrent to one another but consecutive to her sentence for endangering the welfare of a child.

Previously, the two women were found guilty of endangering the welfare of a child on May 25, 2023 following a week-long jury trial before Judge Puglisi. Both were remanded to Ocean County Jail at the time pending sentencing.

On Jan. 9, 2016, officers from the Brick Township Police Department and representatives from the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency responded to a residence on Queen Ann Road in reference to a wellness check on Ms. Morris’ biological 8-year-old son.

