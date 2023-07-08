BRADLEY BEACH — First responders and a bystander rescued two swimmers, according to Bradley Beach Police Chief Leonard Guida, who said that both were found in distress after swimming out too far off the Kent Avenue beach at about 5 p.m. Friday.

One of the swimmers was rescued by a bystander on the beach while the other was found by a rescue team and pulled to shore after being submerged under the water for approximately 20 minutes. This second victim was resuscitated by medics and transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center and remains on a ventilator in critical condition.

Chief Guida said this individual recently graduated from basic training for a branch of the U.S. Military.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the chief, both rescued swimmers were part of a group of four on a day visit from New York State. The group entered the water after 5 p.m., when lifeguards were no longer on duty. All members of the group were under the age of 20.

“The group was swimming in unprotected waters, which is something we would never recommend,” said Chief Guida. “The situation is a grave one.”

Organizations that responded to the call included, but were not limited to, the ANSWER team, Asbury Park Fire Department Water Rescue Team , Bradley beach Police Department and Bradley beach Office of Emergency Management.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

Check out our other Bradley Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.