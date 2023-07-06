BAY HEAD — The Borough of Bay Head has welcomed back its annual Summer Recreation Camp at Bay Head School.

“Bay Head Summer Recreation Camp has been around for years,” said Recreation Committee Liaison Holly MacPherson. “It has become a town tradition. Families all know to send their children to Bay Head camp.”

According to a press release about the camp, last year the number of campers was capped at 40 attendees. But, according to Ms. MacPherson, this year there are still plenty of spots available.

Ms. MacPherson said the camp had always been held at Bay Head School, except during Superstorm Sandy reconstruction, when the camp was moved to the Bay Head Firehouse.

According to Ms. MacPherson, the camp staff is made up of six counselors along with a camp director, and offers lots of activities for the children to participate in.

“Activities include arts and crafts, sports, learning activities, water day, ice cream truck, visits from our Bay Head fire company with the truck and Bay Head police day,” said Ms. MacPherson. “There is so much included in a day.”

The camp began Monday and runs through Aug. 10. Guardians are able to drop off or pick up the students, but according to Ms. MacPherson, some students ride bikes. There is no busing for the camp attendees.





