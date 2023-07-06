SPRING LAKE — The Spring Lake Community House and Theatre celebrated its 100th birthday on July 4th with a block party of the ages held on cordoned-off Madison Avenue.

The opening ceremony set the stage for the hours of fun to come, with a performance of the national anthem by students of the Community Theatre Workshop, followed by opening remarks given by Spring Lake Community House and Theatre Executive Director Pat Barry.

Mayor Jennifer Naughton then welcomed the hundreds of guests to the center of town, and Nick D’Ambrosia served as master of ceremonies.

A jazzy rendition of John Philip Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever,” played by Spring Lake Theatre’s own Chase Auch on keys and Jace Rea on drums, commemorated the day’s double celebration – the birthday of both the nation and the local community institution that continues to expand its reach and charm.

“I’ve been involved since I was negative four months old,” said Chase, whose mother had been involved with Spring Lake Theatre productions before he was born. “I’ve been here since I can remember.”

People on each corner of the 100-year-old property – originally founded by former Mayor O.H. Brown in 1923 – were full of smiles, laughter and gratitude.

“It’s amazing. They always put on such great parties here, but this blows everything else out of the water with the whole community here,” said Ben Hahn, a cast member of the upcoming production of “Cinderella,” which premieres Thursday night.

Anne Butler, a volunteer at the event, said “It’s a wonderful event. This is such a great town with a remarkable community.”

“Pat Barry [executive director of 47 years] does such a great job – her dedication is unmatched by anyone in the town,” said Bob Drasheff, who volunteered at the event registration table.

