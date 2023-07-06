Star News Group’s Summer Fun Guide special section cover inspired a coloring contest this year and the beautiful and creative entries are in and ready for viewing.

We’ve received over 75 entries to the contest in two categories — kids and adults. And a fabulous Summer Fun prize basket awaits two lucky winners who will be selected by Star News Group staff over the next couple of days and announced in next week’s editions of The Coast Star and The Ocean Star.

Take a look at the entries, posted online without their names, and you’ll see the many local artists we have as readers.

Adult Category – https://starnewsgroup.com/summer-fun-coloring-contest-adults/

Children’s Category – https://starnewsgroup.com/summer-fun-coloring-contest-kids/

Contest sponsors include:

Volvo Cars Manasquan

Algonquin Arts Theatre

Puharic and Associates, Inc. Insurance

Weston Gallery

Diane Turon, Realtors

Smart Carpet and Flooring!

Mr. Shrimp Seafood Restaurant and Market

Heather Garret-Muly Broker Associate

Star News Group