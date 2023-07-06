AVON-BY-THE-SEA — Avon-By-The-Sea can expect more pool renovations and a new inclusive playground at Volunteer Park following the commissioners’ initiation of a bond ordinance and resolution at the recent meeting on Wednesday, June 29.

Avon Commissioner Robert Mahon and Mayor Ed Bonanno introduced a bond ordinance that would appropriate $40,000 to finance the cost of a new pool cover for the public pool and other related repairs.

The public hearing and vote will take place on July 24.

Before moving into the consent agenda, a resolution was passed that authorized a grant application to the Monmouth County Municipal Open Space Program in the amount of $115,000. According to the commissioners, this grant would be used to replace the dilapidating playground at Volunteer Park. Mayor Bonanno said the total cost could be around $230,000.

“This is a 50 percent matching grant, so the borough is applying for $150,000,” said Mayor Bonanno. “There is a possibility we can offset the cost by 35 percent with a matching grant, but since that is not definite at this time, we will be applying for the full amount.”

The commissioners said the grant will help to pay for an inclusive playground for children and other visitors with disabilities. The renovation will include rubber surface and curbing and easily accessible activities.

“We received some requests from residents to take a look at this. It is hard to get playground grant funding,” said Business Administrator Kerry McGuigan. “We feel this would be the best way for all of the kids to be able to enjoy the playground.”





