SPRING LAKE — On Thursday, June 29 at approximately 7:17 p.m., the Spring Lake Police Department received a report of multiple ocean swimmers in distress off of the Remsen Avenue beach. Officers responded to the scene and observed the subjects in the water, struggling to stay afloat while caught in a rip current, stated the Spring Lake Police Department in a press release.

According to the statement, Patrolman William Kelly immediately entered the water and swam out to find a 15-year-old female victim, who was currently being kept afloat by an adult male beachgoer who had seen her struggling and swam out to help.

Ptl. Kelly then swam the juvenile female safely back to shore to be evaluated by the Spring Lake First Aid Squad, stated the Police Department.

Meanwhile, the female’s 42-year-old father, who had attempted to rescue his daughter and was pulled out in the rip current, was now being assisted back to shore by another female beachgoer. Sgt. Anthony Ploskonka helped in bringing this male back onto the beach to be medically evaluated. Both victims were severely fatigued but unharmed, and transported home, according to the statement provided.

It should be noted that lifeguards were off duty at the time of the incident. Police were assisted on scene by the Spring Lake First Aid Squad and Fire Department, as well as off-duty lifeguards who responded to the scene, said the Police Department.

