BRADLEY BEACH — The Bradley Beach Arts Council [BBAC] is holding its annual Shakespeare at the Beach shows on July 14 and 15, dedicating the performances of “King Lear” to the Alzheimer’s Association.

This year’s Shakespeare at the Beach will star BBAC Chair Julia Sandra Rand in a gender-defying turn as Lear himself. Furthermore, as Ms. Rand told The Coast Star, three graduates of New York City’s Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre will be featured: Nicole Hayes, Tiffani Grace and Mariano Morales co-star as Cordelia, Goneril and Edgar, respectively.

Ms. Rand said that she enjoys directing these younger members of the cast, as they almost forge a mentor-student relationship through performance.

“When I direct [young actors] I like to teach them technique,” she said. Additionally, Thomas Cox plays both the Earls of Kent and Gloucester, while Lear’s middle daughter Regan will be portrayed by Laura Walter.

The performances are Friday, July 14 and Saturday, July 15 at 6 p.m., with a rain date of Sunday, July 16 at the same time. Per the event’s title, Shakespeare at the Beach, the play will be performed under the gazebo located at Fifth Avenue and Ocean Avenue. Instead of buying tickets for the free performances, the BBAC encourages audience members to donate to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bradley Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.