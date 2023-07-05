SEA GIRT — The Sentimental Journey Big Band performed a slew of songs from the swing era for the residents of Sea Girt at the Sea Girt Library on June 28.

This event, which was sponsored by Sea Girt Recreation and the Music Performance Trust Fund, saw dozens of residents come out to the library’s parking lot to listen to music from the 1930s, 1940s and beyond. Music Director Curt Morton said the band mainly plays swing and jazz music.

According to Mr. Morton, this concert was a tribute to Benny Goodman, William James “Count” Basie and Burt Bacarach. Mr. Goodman and Mr. Basie were described as the “royalty of the big band era,” according to Mr. Morton.

Big band is a style of music defined by an ensemble of musicians, known as a jazz orchestra, playing together.

“Burt died this year,” said Mr. Morton. “So we decided to throw in a couple of his tunes and a couple of band members were nice enough to arrange Burt Bacharach’s tunes for this particular ensemble.”

In between each set, Vocalist and Director Altha Morton spoke briefly about what songs they would be covering and gave some brief facts about the upcoming ensemble.

“We are all very interested in this music, and we bring our passion for that to our performances,” said Mr. Morton.

