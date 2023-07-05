SEA GIRT — The Sea Girt Library hosted a Beatles-themed kickoff party and concert, not only to celebrate the start of the summer season, but to also kickoff their summer reading program last Thursday, June 29.

The theme of this year’s summer reading program is called “All Together Now,” after the popular song from The Beatles. Headlining the concert were The Black Ties, a Beatles performance band.

Library Director Lisa Luke said, “It was a wonderful concert. It was a great time.” On top of The Black Ties performing, 1960s themed music and a variety of oldies decorations were placed around the library and in the parking lot.

Children who attended the event received a VIP Pass to keep track of the amount of books they read over the summer. For each book read, a star can be added to the pass.

“Our goal this year has been to do more programs, for both adults and children,” said Ms. Luke, further explaining how both children and adults can participate in the summer reading program.

Incentives for both children and adults are available at the library for reading over the summer.

Over 150 people attended the concert with peace sign necklaces and round-plastic sunglasses, which were being handed out to children and adults alike.

