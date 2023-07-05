BELMAR — Two property owners have been designated as redevelopers for a proposed project in the Seaport Village Redevelopment Area that would rehabilitate four existing residential units and add three new ones, including one qualifying as an affordable housing unit.

A resolution approved by the borough council on Tuesday, June 27 conditionally designated Michele and Maria Fazari, who currently own 1001-1005 Main St., as redevelopers for proposed renovations of the property, which had previously housed the swimwear store Sunsation on the ground level.

According to Mayor Gerald Buccafusco, the Fazaris’ proposed project would renovate the ground floor retail space, as well as refurbish four existing residential units and add three more on the second floor.

Additionally, the proposed project seeks to install a new building façade with a design to be approved by the borough. The project would also include eight parking spaces.

The resolution was discussed during the meeting’s workshop session after Mayor Buccafusco introduced attorney Frances McManimon as the borough’s redevelopment counsel, to answer questions from the council.

“This is a temporary, conditional designation for a period of 120 days, during which…we will engage with the conditional redeveloper to negotiate a final redevelopment agreement, which will come before council and you’ll adopt it by resolution,” she said.

Ms. McManimon explained that the resolution designates the Fazaris as the conditional redevelopers of the property, in addition to authorizing an interim costs agreement to establish an escrow fund with the borough to cover the costs of the final redevelopment agreement’s negotiation, as well as any other professional costs in connection with the redevelopment process.

