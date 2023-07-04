BELMAR — Belmar hosted its second annual Independence Day Show at the Taylor Pavillion Friday, June 30 with a free concert, computerized light show and spectacular firework display.

Families from across the borough gathered at Silver Lake Park in betwixt Silver Lake and the Belmar Beach to observe the show.

The patriotic celebration was sponsored by Raising4 Inc., a local nonprofit organization whose mission is to operate events and fundraise for other charitable causes. The group has produced the Christmas Light Show in Wall Township for 16 years, before entering the Belmar arena for its first Independence Day Light Show last Summer.

Dan Brateris, Raising4 Inc. President and Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering Technology at New Jersey Institute of Technology, served as the event’s principal organizer.

“We’ve been doing lighting shows since 2005… in Wall Township. We started officially as a charity in 2017,” said Mr. Brateris. “We’ve been doing this every year and we started to branch out,” said Mr. Brateris. “It’s a lot of fun.”

