WALL TOWNSHIP — Due to the anticipated severe weather predicted for this evening, tonight’s fireworks at the Wall Township Fair are postponed until Thursday, July 6 at 9:30 p.m., the Wall Police Department announced in a Facebook post.

All other activities, food and rides at the Wall Township Fair are still open until further notice.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.