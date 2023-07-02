MANASQUAN —The Manasquan Tourism Commission announced that the Fourth of July Celebration, including the Sunday nbicycle decorating contest, parade, concert and fireworks show was canceled.

According to the statement provided, the “Bad weather…expected earlier in the evening…still affects fireworks because the shows take several hours to set up on the beach. That, combined with the possibility of even more bad weather and unfavorable wind conditions later, has led us to this unfortunate conclusion.”

The Tourism Commission wishes everyone a happy Fourth of July.

