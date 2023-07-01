AVON-BY-THE-SEA —The Avon Planning Board approved a D1 Use Variance for 320 Main Street to allow the proposed restaurant to sell alcohol on the premises as well as the site plans.

“I am literally floating right now,” said Bret Morgan, restaurateur and the ‘face’ of 320 Main Street. “I feel like there have been so many sways back and forth…now the past few months I felt the support.”

The planning board heard comments from the public as well as closing arguments at the rescheduled meeting on Wednesday, June 29. The room of 20 people were divided when it came to the approval or disapproval of the variance for the proposed restaurant which would fill the vacant bank building on the corner of Main Street and Garfield Ave.

Some of the issues brought up both during comments from the residents included possible problems from intoxicated patrons, limited parking and garbage issues from the smell to the noise of the recycling being loud upon pick-up.

“The scale of what you’re doing has no regard for parking and deliveries. It is unacceptable,” said Avon resident Kerry McGovern. “All of this has resulted in an impossible situation. Please do the job you were charged to do and put the safety of the kids and quality of life for the residents first.”

Other members of the audience spoke about the positive impact the renovation of the historic building would have on the economic development of the area.

“I wanted to speak out in support of the application,” said Avon resident Greg Gavioli. “I have attended all the meetings and heard things from all sides…and I feel like this project will benefit the town.”

