POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Beach Arts Committee is hosting its first summer art program in Pleasure Park from July 10 through Aug. 3. Students will get the opportunity to learn many different art techniques and learn about famous artists from Van Gogh to Georgia O’Keeffe.

“We want to promote the arts in any way possible as well as the area artists,” said Point Beach Cultural Arts Committee Secretary Judy Van Brunt. “A lot of things we have done have been adult oriented, even the beach party and the harvest fest. We always tried to have kids activities, but this is a really hands-on way to get kids involved.”

The camp is being taught by art teacher Patricia Lowe-Meccia, who is the creator of Painting Waves Fine Art and Design. She has also been seen around town participating in the recent Art Walk and selling her artwork in the Little Point Bookshop. Ms. Lowe-Meccia has been a teacher for 24 years and is currently a middle school art teacher in Barnegat. She has a bachelors in fine arts and education.

“The fact that this artist was part of our Art Walk, she was excited to promote anything about the arts,” said Ms. Van Brunt. “She offered to teach the class.”

