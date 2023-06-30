LAKE COMO — The second annual Mayor’s Bash fundraiser benefiting the recreation department is scheduled for Thursday, July 13 at 6 p.m. at Bar Anticipation.

The event was originally created by Mayor Kevin Higgins with last year’s initiative to raise funds for the beautification of Behrman Park, in addition to providing recreational programs for youth in the community.

“It was inspired by the need for improvements at the park, but also the encouragement of local residents who wanted to do something extra for the kids in our communities,” Mayor Higgins said.

This year’s fundraiser will honor the two 2023 Lake Como Community Contributors, Citizen of the Year Debbie Hillard and Business of the Year Joe’s Surf Shack.

“The Mayor’s Bash not only gives back to the community, but also recognizes those among us who continually give back throughout the year,” Mayor Higgins said.

According to the mayor, Ms. Hillard has been “an amazing citizen and volunteer in our community for many years.” She is currently the chairperson of the Environmental Commission, as well as the Zone Chief for the community’s policing program.

“Joe’s Surf Shack, owned by the Fahey Group, has been a valued partner with the Lake Como Community for the past five years,” Mayor Higgins said. “They have given back and then some to the local community and the areas of Monmouth and Ocean County, as well.”

