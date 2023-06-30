POINT PLEASANT BEACH — After a presentation given at a recent Point Pleasant Beach council meeting, the Channel Drive Redevelopment project is moving onto the next phase, community outreach.

The Channel Drive redevelopment project was kicked off in the fall of 2020 when borough’s Quality of Life Director Kristen O’Rourke applied for the New Jersey Department of Transportation [NJDOT] Transportation Alternatives Set Aside Grant. According to Ms. O’Rourke, the program is administered by NJDOT but funded with federal money.

The borough applied for the grant in November of 2020 and was approved in May of that year in the amount of $1 million. According to Ms. O’Rourke, the borough was excited to have received the full amount of funding.

Ms. O’Rourke said the borough will host public information sessions to inform residents and visitors about the project, especially as it relates to accessibility.

“The goal is to encourage transportation alternatives and non-traditional transportation,” said Ms. O’Rourke. “The idea is to use federal funding to increase cultural aesthetic and environmental aspects of the area. It encourages walking, cycling and any other non motorized modes of transportation.”

According to Ms. O’Rourke, the borough decided that Channel Drive was the best area to revitalize with the grant because all of the shops and businesses are open all year, but traffic moves through the area mainly in the summer months.

