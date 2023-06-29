LAVALLETTE — The borough council introduced a new ordinance at their council meeting on Monday night to amend the boundaries for licensed establishments to sell liquor outside of their premises.

Councilmember Joanne Filappone had brought up the new ordinance during the approval of the consent agenda, which included a liquor license renewal. “[This ordinance is] in connection with the liquor licenses that are serving outside of their premises, like at the tables outside,” she said.

The introduced ordinance seeks to amend previously established boundaries in the borough code stating that no tables or chairs are permitted within 15 feet of the curbline. According to Borough Administrator John Bennett, the amendment would reduce this to 10 feet for liquor licenses operating on the corners of side streets in business zones B-1 and B-2.

“We’re making the establishments comply with the law but we’re making the law fit what they have,” he said.

“We have to make sure that we maintain the space for disabled people to have the right to get to the sidewalk,” the borough administrator said. “They shouldn’t have to go through tables and chairs if they’re in a wheelchair, it’s just not right.”

Councilmember Filappone confirmed that Police Chief Christian LaCicero has completed all investigations on all current liquor licenses in the borough, in accordance with the law.

The ordinance is scheduled to have a public hearing and final adoption at the next council meeting on Monday, July 10. Council meetings are held at 7 p.m. in the municipal building and are open to the public.

