MANASQUAN — At Monday’s council meeting, borough officials announced a plan to create a parking permit pilot program, in response to residents’ concerns regarding ticketing of their cars parked outside of their homes due to two-hour parking ordinances.

According to Councilman Michael Mangan, the program will allow for a larger number of easily accessible parking spots for residents around the schools and the ability for residents to park in front of their house without consequence.

This has been a topic of discussion at meetings for past years, when the borough asked residents in the affected areas to give their advice and feedback. It is being referred to as a “pilot” program because it will be tested out until the borough finds the best way to handle the issue to ensure long-term solutions.

This program will exempt residents of homes in this area from the typical two-hour parking restrictions currently implemented on these roads. The residents would submit their license plates to an online database and be placed into the police’s system informing them to avoid ticketing those specific cars.

“We’re trying this pilot program to see if it will alleviate the problem for Manasquan residents, with regards to having available parking,” said Mr. Mangan. “Obviously, parking is at a premium in Manasquan, so we’re trying to figure out the best way to accommodate everyone.”

