SEA GIRT — The Sea Girt Board of Education unanimously adopted a strategic plan that will cover the next few years at Sea Girt Elementary School, running from 2023-2027, at the board of education meeting on June 22.

In a post on Sea Girt Elementary’s website, Superintendent and Principal Rick Papera said, “With help from New Jersey School Boards and a group of community members, the district gathered data, reviewed strengths and challenges and developed a plan. That plan was presented at the May Board of Education meeting and formally adopted at the June Board of Education meeting. It will be used to help guide the district over the next few years.”

The plan follows the Sea Girt Elementary mission statement, which is, “Sea Girt Elementary School nurtures creativity and imagination while empowering our students with the knowledge, skills and values needed to think critically, respect themselves and others and to achieve their highest potential as lifelong learners.”

The plan also lists five major goals, which are: Student Experience [enhance school programs and student experiences], Community/Stakeholder Engagement and Involvement [to re-establish community/stakeholder engagement and involvement as a part of the school community], Facilities/Finance [create an updated space with 21st century learning with a curriculum to drive facility enhancements, such as STEAM and the Media Lab], Culture and Climate [continue to maintain and grow the positive culture and climate of the district] and Communication [to connect school population by promoting communication between the community and stakeholders].

The strategic plan can be viewed in its entirety at seagirt.k12.nj.us/article/1158075.

