SEA GIRT — The Church of St. Uriel the Archangel has awarded the annual education scholarship in the amount of $1,000 to two students involved with the parish.

This year, Grace Harrivan and Jillian Rogers are the recipients.

Diane Haviland, of St. Uriel said, “They have exhibited faithful service to St. Uriel expressed in exceptionally well-written essays how their lives have been positively changed through the rector, parishioners and the religious training they have received at St. Uriel’s Episcopal Church.”

Ms. Harrivan is a graduate of Freehold Township High School, and Ms. Rogers is a graduate of Howell High School. Both recipients have been active members of the church community with regular attendance at Sunday School and Mass, serving as acolytes and active members of the Youth Group, according to Ms. Haviland.

Ms. Rogers said, ”St. Uriel’s has guided me into understanding my faith and finding God on my path in life. Even when my friends lost their faith and became disconnected with God, I continued to serve God in my church.” She believes that dedicating time and energy to church have provided her the opportunity to explore her religion and have a deeper faith with God.

Ms. Rogers also credits her parents for giving her a strong religious foundation and her brother, Michael, who also served as a faithful acolyte. She will be attending Brookdale Community College in the fall and will major in civil engineering.

