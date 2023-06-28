THE COAST STAR

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The Spring Lake Heights Board of Education [BOE] received outstanding self-evaluation scores from a representative of the NJ School Board Association [NJSBA] during its meeting on Monday evening.

The self-evaluation is not required but is highly recommended as best practice by the NJSBA to evaluate school boards both as individual members and as an entity. The results of the evaluation were presented by NJSBA field representative Mary Ann Friedman.

“Your job is, as far as I’m concerned, to keep doing what you’re doing and maintain what you have, because it appears to be very, very good,” said Ms. Friedman.

Board members evaluated themselves across various categories on a 4.0 scale, including board operations, board performance, board/superintendent relationships and board/staff relationships. They received near-perfect scores across all categories, rating themselves as working slightly better together as a board than as individual members.

“As a board, you feel that you’re doing better when you’re together,” Ms. Friedman told the members.

