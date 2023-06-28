AVON-BY-THE-SEA — For the 12th year in a row, residents of Avon-By-The-Sea, Belmar, Asbury Park and Bradley Beach will see six passenger electric vehicles toting people around town, offering free rides to dinner, the beach or the bar.

“I started in 2011, I was in college and I had an idea,” said Bryan Nesci, founder and owner of FeelGood Shuttles, based in Avon-By-The-Sea. “I spoke to Avon and surprisingly they said it was cool.”

In July of 2011, Mr. Nesci started his company, FeelGoodShuttles, previously Coast Line Shuttles, by renting a golf cart and driving around the Avon area asking if people would like a ride to the beach. When people started accepting and he started making tips with his free rides, Mr. Nesci realized his idea could really turn into everything he had imagined.

“I jumped in head first,” said Mr. Nesci. “My parents helped me fund the first vehicle. It was a luxury type golf cart with six seats.”

According to Mr. Nesci, the goal of the company was to bring in advertisers, who would pay to have their ads displayed on the all electric, luxury golf cart while it drives residents and visitors alike around town.

“It was a rough first six years where I had one car,” said Mr. Nesci. “Advertisers would come around here and there and there were a few local people who really gave us a lot of help. A lot of blood, sweat and tears went into all of this.”







For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

Check out our other Avon-by-the-Sea stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.