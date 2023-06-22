MANASQUAN — The Manasquan Water Department has again notified residents of “a possible lead and/or/ copper exposure risk” from drinking water due to a treatment deficiency between July 1 and Dec. 31, 2022, that the department says has since been corrected.

According to Ryan Travers, supervisor of the Manasquan Water and Sewer Division, the notice is a mandated repeat of one sent to customers several months ago, regarding the same 2022 occurance.

“This notice was mailed yesterday and sent to each property owner that pays a water bill to the Borough of Manasquan,” Mr. Travers said. “The NJDEP requires us to distribute twice.”

According to the water department, the necessary corrections have been made to “chemical feed rates and equipment” to help maintain the required state standards.

However, the notice also stated: “If you have a severely compromised immune system, have an infant, are pregnant, or are elderly, you may be at increased risk and should seek advice from your health care providers about drinking this water.”

Those seeking further information are advised to contact Mr. Travers at (732) 223-0544 ext. 550 or rtravers@manasquan-nj-gov.

