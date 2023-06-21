POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The borough council Tuesday received a presentation from representatives of the New Jersey Department of Transportation on the revitalization of Channel Drive, which has qualified for a NJDOT grant.

The Transportation Alternative Set-aside Grant will help cover improvements that Mayor Paul Kanitra described as “redoing the overall look and feel of Channel Drive, which has the ultimate goal of becoming a destination for the residents and guests of Point Pleasant Beach.”

The mayor said the improvements will include new paving, concrete intersections, landscaping, and new lighting.

The NJDOT presentation was given by Ken Burkhardt and Alexis Williams from STV Architectural, the state-designated service company for the grant.

“We know you are looking to revitalize this whole area along Channel Drive to create a year round destination,” Mr. Burkhardt told the mayor and council. “You want to attract people and take advantage of the beautiful waterfront that you have there … If we build something beautiful out there, it will attract a lot of tenants and that is what we are looking for.”

