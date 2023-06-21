MANASQUAN — The Fuller Center Bike Adventure riders hit Manasquan on Thursday, June 15 during their 1,478-mile charity ride from Tybee Island, Georgia to Portland, Maine.

The Fuller Center for Housing is a nonprofit organization headquartered in Americus, Georgia, that focuses on raising funds to eliminate poverty housing in areas of need across the country.

Each participant donates on the center website, where 93 percent of the acquired proceeds go directly to the Fuller Center for Housing to provide the tools to be able to build homes and complete renovations. Approximately three to four thousand dollars are raised by every rider participant.

During the trip, the riders have five build days which are set aside to complete hands-on projects renovating and repairing structures that each specific town’s Fuller Center requests. The center’s president will notify the group what needs attention and where.

The East Coast clan consists of about 35 volunteer riders that are currently traveling over the span of 13 states from May 26 to June 25.

