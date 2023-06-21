LAKE COMO — The borough’s mayor and council, acting as the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board at their June 20 council meeting, renewed two applications for liquor licenses that had been reviewed and ultimately pushed from last month’s meeting.

The two applications for Salty’s Beach Bar LLC, trading as Salty’s Beach Bar, and MacTav Inc., trading as McCann’s Steer and Spirits, had originally been listed on the agenda for the previous council meeting at the start of the month on June 7.

The application for Salty’s had been contested by an objector, 430 Club LLC, who argued with opposing legal counsel that a portion of the licensed premises that allegedly encroaches on his client’s neighboring property, 1707 Main Street, which does not have a liquor license.

After hearing testimony from both sides at that meeting, as well as complaints from residents concerning noise complaints from the bar, it was deemed by the mayor and council that the application would require additional research from all parties before any voting on the matter could take place.

Following an almost hour-long executive session after public comment at Tuesday night’s meeting, the council unanimously approved the application for Salty’s, with conditions.

“Council is really taking no position on that [objector’s argument],” Municipal Attorney Marguerite Schaffer told the legal counsel present for the objector. “The council is going to renew the license for 1705 [Main Street], I think over the objection of the applicant, you guys are going to have to sort that out.”

