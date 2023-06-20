Nora Mary Harrison, age 60, died peacefully in her sleep Monday morning, June 5, at The Highlands Nursing Home in Fitchburg, MA. Nora had been a resident of The Highlands since 2022. Nora was born November 24, 1962, a daughter of the late Mary T. (Kane) Harrison, 1998, and Richard Henry Harrison, 1990. Nora graduated from Pittsfield