SPRING LAKE — The Spring Lake Irish Day Festival again had something for everyone to enjoy on Saturday. From food and drinks to craft vendors and a live petting zoo, the fun continued all afternoon in the heart of the borough.

“We are the Irish Riviera and we wanted to have an Irish based event,” said Ellen Manger, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce, which presents the event each year.

“We started very small on the west side and we just had a few vendors and some music, it was very popular then and it just became more and more popular,” Ms. Manger said.

The Irish bands including the The Snakes and Bantry Boys provided the live music while patrons browsed the booths of local merchants and visiting vendors.

The Spring Lake Irish Center, also an event sponsor, had a booth directly across from their store. Moira Rush, one of of the owners, said that she has been participating in the festival since its inception, with help from husband Airan and daughter Keira.

