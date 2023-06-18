WALL TOWNSHIP — Oral arguments were heard in Superior Court in Freehold on June 15 in a suit filed by former Wall Central Elementary School Student Luke Grasso against the Wall Township Board of Education.

The tort claim filed by Mr. Grasso’s attorney Kristine Bergman centers on the use of trailers “refurbished” as classrooms at Central Elementary School, beginning in 2007. The trailers were removed after mold was discovered during repair work done in the summer of 2019. The school district’s handling of the matter has remained a subject of controversy.

In his suit, Mr. Grasso claimed that during the 2010-2011 school year he was “exposed to mold throughout the entirety of his fourth grade during all indoor classes held at one of the two Central School trailers… resulting in “various medical conditions due to mold exposure including a tonsillectomy and a thryoidectomy.

During the June 15 hearing in Superior Court in Freehold, Judge David A. Notti denied a motion by the school board’s attorney Erin Scanlan, to dismiss the claim, ruling that more factual evidence, which includes further depositions, are needed before the case can be fairly judged and adjudicated.

